Fisk University has named Maya Brown executive director of marketing and communications.
Previously, Brown served as the assistant vice president of marketing and public relations at Wiley College, an HBCU located in Marshall, Texas, according to a release. At WC, she implemented integrated marketing systems; ensured institutional publicity; served as editor of all external communication; and established communication strategies for fundraising and development initiatives.
Brown has held mid- and senior-level marketing positions in university communication departments and institutional advancement divisions, including at Jackson State University and for the City of Jackson (Mississippi).
A dual HBCU alumna of North Carolina Central University and Jackson State, Brown has more than seven years of experience in public relations, social media and digital marketing.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Brown to the Fisk family and we are confident that her extensive background in marketing, plus her ties as an HBCU graduate and staff member, will be an asset to our university’s public relations,” Jens Frederiksen, Fisk executive vice president of institutional advancement and enrollment, said in the release.
