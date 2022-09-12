Fisk University announced over the weekend the death of Paul Kwami. He was 70 years old.
For nearly three decades, Kwami served as the musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
Throughout his career, he directed performances at the White House, Ryman Auditorium, Apollo Theater and Carnegie Hall. Also during his tenure, the historic music group earned Grammy and Dove awards and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
Kwami was born in Ghana and arrived at Fisk in 1983 as a student. He also taught as an assistant professor and held the Mike Curb Jubilee Singers Endowed Chair.
Kwami’s family said in a statement that he died from an undisclosed illness.
“Dr. Kwami was a humble yet passionate child of God – exuding excellence, loyalty, a deep faith and an unmatched work ethic that he embodied as the director of the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers for nearly 30 honorable and prosperous years,” the statement read. “To know him was to love, respect and cherish him. A natural-born mentor, he gave of himself freely to those he cared for and invested in the lives of many with a joyful heart. We are forever grateful for the community that surrounds us and for the outpouring of love and support that our family is being shown in this extremely difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In