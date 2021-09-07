Fisk University announced Tuesday morning the second seven-figure donation in a week’s time, this one to support the establishment of a future insurance industry college.
According to a release, the gift of $2.5 million came from the R.I.S.E. Opportunity Foundation, a private organization focused on enhancing diversity in the risk management and insurance industry via job placement, recruitment and training of underserved, minority demographics.
The donation will facilitate the development of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Risk Management Institute, which will prepare the historically Black university’s students for upper-level careers in insurance. More specifically, the institute will serve as a pipeline to Ryan Specialty Group — the namesake, multinational wholesaler of administration, distribution, product development, risk management and underwriting services for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.
“This institute is a bold and innovative approach to addressing a need within the insurance industry, and the foundational gift will include faculty, student and programmatic support,” said Patrick Phillips, R.I.S.E. Opportunity CEO.
The Ryan Risk Management Institute is intended to put Fisk graduates on vantage footing in the insurance talent pool by offering courses in both risk management and actuarial sciences. The future center will also feature leadership programs from industry executives.
Michael Blackshear, chief compliance and privacy officer for Chicago-based Ryan Specialty, said the corporation hopes to see “Fisk students assume leadership roles within Ryan Specialty and across the industry.”
Relatedly, Fisk has reported record enrollment and fundraising numbers for the past five consecutive years.
The gift follows the anonymous $1.5 million endowment announced Thursday, Sept. 2, to support the Fisk Jubilee Singers — a historic, internationally renowned choir dedicated to a tradition of preserving the music created by African slaves of the Trans-Atlantic Trade. That was the second anonymous gift Fisk received this year. The first, announced in March, dedicated $1.1 million to the longstanding Fisk-Vanderbilt Master’s and Doctoral Bridge Program.
Similarly, Fisk University Galleries was awarded in June the 2021 Bank of America Art Conservation Grant to conserve a historic collection called “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967” two months after having been awarded an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation two-year grant of $500,000 to enhance the accessibility of the institution’s art.
