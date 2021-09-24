Fisk University has announced it will launch two health services programs and a leadership program in the fall of 2022.
According to a release, the health services programs will allow for bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology and social work, with the leadership program offered via a master’s degree in executive leadership.
Pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval, the programs will bolster Fisk’s 32 academic program offerings.
The Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology will prepare students for careers in exercise science, health and physical education-teaching, coaching and sport management. Graduates with the degree can focus on career fields within the health and fitness industry or pursue graduate work in exercise physiology, cardiac rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy and therapeutic recreation.
The Bachelor of Science in Social Work program will prepare students to become professional generalist social work practitioners. Graduates with the degree will work with diverse populations and communities often challenged by disparities in social, economic, environmental and social justice. HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) have long been involved in the social work profession.
The Masters of Executive Leadership will be an executive leadership program that will equip graduates with “effective leadership styles to apply strategic decision-making and improve employee performance.”
“Over the past few years, Fisk has made the commitment to expand our academic offerings to keep pace with the global economy and job market and these new programs will do just that,” Fisk Provost John Jones said in the release. “These new programs continue to expand the academy of Fisk University and offer opportunities for graduates to engage health service professions and advance in leadership, management and administration.”
Applications for the three programs are now available for the Fall 2022 semester.
