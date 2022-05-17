Father Ryan High School Principal Paul Davis has been selected as the private school’s president.
According to a release, Davis will become the 15th head of school in Father Ryan’s 98-year history when he begins as president on July 1. He has served as FRHS principal since 2007.
Davis succeeds Jim McIntyre, who announced in January that he will serve as president of Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando. McIntyre is the longest-serving head of school in Father Ryan history.
A FRHS graduate and member of its Class of 1981, Davis has been with the Catholic school for the last 36 years, first as a teacher and assistant coach and then as dean of students from 1998 until 2007.
Davis earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University. In 1992, he received a Master of Arts degree in educational psychology and counselor education, also from Tennessee Tech.
"Our search process produced outstanding candidates from across the country,” Bill Stejskal, chairman of the Father Ryan High School Board of Trustees and an alum (Class of 1979). “But it became clear to the entire advisory team that Paul was the right person for us to recommend to Bishop Mark Spalding to lead Father Ryan High School.
“Paul’s commitment to Catholic education, his love for these students, and his deep connection to this community provided a vision for the school’s future that gave all of us confidence in his leadership.”
