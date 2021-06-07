Shortly after leaving office, ex-Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has several new roles, including two at Vanderbilt University.
Berke, who served as a state senator before being elected mayor, will teach public policy at Vanderbilt Law School and be a special adviser for innovation and strategic projects to VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.
Berke attended Stanford University and the University of Chicago Law School (Diermeier recently came to Vanderbilt from the University of Chicago). Berke taught as an adjunct at the University of Kansas School of Law before returning to Chattanooga and entering private practice and ultimately public office.
"My career has been focused on serving people — making communities safer and more connected, helping them thrive, and finding ways they can work better for everyone," Berke said. "I'm very fortunate to be able to continue doing the things I love through these new opportunities."
In addition to the roles at Vanderbilt, Berke announced that he is now a partner a consultancy Cityfi and the chair of an advisory council at the Strong Cities Network.
