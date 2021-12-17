President Joe Biden has appointed Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover as vice chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Glover has been president at Nashville’s public HBCU since 2013 and also serves as international president and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is also a commissioner of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.
“Dr. Glover has engaged in groundbreaking work to elevate the stature of HBCUs with historic fundraising efforts and marketing,” the White House said in a release.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the advisory board advises the president and education secretary on ways HBCUs can work with the private sector and other areas of improvement.
In recent years, Glover has sought to highlight historic disparities in funding between TSU and the state’s other land grant school, the University of Tennessee.
