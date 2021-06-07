Belmont University has announced the appointments of Dr. Amy Crook and Sarah Cates as vice presidents.
Crook (on right in photo), an associate professor of management in the BU Massey College of Business, will assume the role of VP for transformative innovation, character and purpose.
Cates (on left in photo), a Belmont alumna who previously served as director of development and industry relations and in various roles within Belmont’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, will serve as VP for special projects and strategic partnerships.
“Amy and Sarah each bring a significant depth of experience, connectedness and entrepreneurial thinking that will elevate our efforts as we prioritize strategies aimed at providing education, experiences and initiatives that can transform lives across our campus and throughout Middle Tennessee and beyond,” new Belmont President Greg Jones said in a release.
Crook, who will continue to teach one course per year, recently completed a term as president of Belmont’s faculty senate. She has been a faculty member in the Massey College of Business since 2012, teaching courses in management and organization behavior and in study abroad programs. She is believed to be the first Asian American to join Belmont’s senior leadership team, the release notes.
Crook is a frequent author, speaker and consultant on organizational culture and behavior, team dynamics and student learning. The faculty advisor for the campus’ Asian American Association, HOPE Council and Korean Music Business Society, Crook has received the Most Inspirational Professor Award three times (Massey Graduate School of Business, 2013, 2015 and 2019) and Student Organization Advisor of the Year award (2021) as well as being a finalist for the 2021 Presidential Faculty Achievement Award.
After receiving her A.B. degree in psychology at Duke University, Crook obtained both her master’s and Ph.D. degrees in psychology from Rice University.
Cates played a key role in BU’s We Believe fundraising campaign. Prior to her work in development, she worked within the Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business since its inception in 2003, most recently as senior director overseeing all elements of external relationships, student enrichment, extension programs and partnerships.
Cates serves as chair of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Board and is a board member of The Store. A Leadership Music graduate, she is a winner of Belmont’s Herbert C. Gabhart Award, the highest campus recognition of staff excellence.
Cates received a B.B.A. degree in music business and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and communication, both from Belmont.
