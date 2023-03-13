Belmont University announced Monday the appointment of Brittany Schaffer as dean for the Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, effective May 1.
Spotify’s head of artist and label partnerships in Nashville, Schaffer replaces Doug Howard, a Belmont alumnus and longtime music executive who held the title for seven years and retired last fall, according to a release.
Relatedly, Dr. Sarita Stewart, associate professor of creative and entertainment industries who served as interim dean for this academic year, will now work as senior associate dean for Curb College, a role new to Belmont. She will work with Schaffer on programming and curriculum.
At Spotify Nashville, Schaffer leads the development and execution of strategy related to the country, Christian/gospel and Americana genres. Her efforts helped Spotify increase country music consumer activity and helped grow country music listening on Spotify.
Prior to Spotify, Schaffer served senior counsel for Nashville-based Loeb & Loeb LLP, working with songwriters and music industry producers in contract negotiations and assisting with the development of legal and business strategies for music and entertainment content management and amplification.
A magna cum laude graduate of both Vanderbilt University and the Samford University Cumberland School of Law, Schaffer serves on the boards of directors for the Country Music Association and Country Radio Broadcasters, as well as the St. Jude Country Cares Advisory Board. Schaffer is a Class of 2022 Leadership Music graduate.
In her new role, Schaffer will serve approximately 100 faculty and staff and more than 2,700 students in Curb College programs. The college’s music business program will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the 2023-24 academic year.
“We are delighted Brittany Schaffer has accepted the role of dean, and I am confident that she will elevate our programs even further, deepening our connections within music, motion pictures and media while establishing new partnerships in Nashville, across the U.S. and around the globe,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “Her significant achievements and the tremendous respect she’s earned as a leader signal a bold and bright future ahead for Curb College and our students.”