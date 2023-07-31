Belmont officials announced Monday the appointment of former Montgomery Bell Academy leader Brad Gioia as the university's first educator-in-residence, effective Aug. 1.

According to a release, Gioia will teach, advise and lead professional learning opportunities. In addition, he will oversee contact with local, national and international independent schools. He will work with Dr. Jim McIntyre, dean of the Belmont University College of Education and assistant provost for academic excellence.

Brad Gioia

