Belmont officials announced Monday the appointment of former Montgomery Bell Academy leader Brad Gioia as the university's first educator-in-residence, effective Aug. 1.
According to a release, Gioia will teach, advise and lead professional learning opportunities. In addition, he will oversee contact with local, national and international independent schools. He will work with Dr. Jim McIntyre, dean of the Belmont University College of Education and assistant provost for academic excellence.
The announcement comes after Gioia recently concluded a 29-year tenure at MBA, with the West Nashville private academy having named Dr. William Daughtrey as his replacement as director of schools (read here).
Prior to his work with MBA, Gioia served as director of admission and financial aid and as director of schools at Darlington School in Rome, Ga.
Gioia holds an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, a Master of Education in Administration degree from West Georgia College, a Master of Arts degree in English from Middlebury College in Vermont, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of the South.
"We are honored to welcome Brad to Belmont,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release. “His impressive track record of educational excellence and leadership at Montgomery Bell Academy will undoubtedly enrich the academic experiences of our students and faculty and enhance our overall mission."