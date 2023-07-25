Longtime former ESa architect and principal David Minnigan has joined Belmont University as architect in residence.
According to a release, Minnigan will oversee and manage the research, development and design of Belmont facilities. In addition, he will lead the planning of initiatives related to grant-funded projects being developed to explore sacred spaces, a new initiative for the university. Minnigan’s role also will include an emphasis on Belmont’s O’More College of Architecture & Design.
Minnigan worked with ESa for 43 years, with his first project, in the late 1980s, involving design of the original building housing the Belmont University Massey College of Business. In addition, he helped design more than 15 other university structures, including the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, the Curb Event Center, the Janet Ayers Academic Center and the Randall & Sadie Baskin Center, among others. His most recent campus project is the Jack C. Massey Center, which opens next month.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Minnigan has served on the boards of the Nashville Civic Design Center, the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, Leadership Middle Tennessee and The Store.
Currently, projects continuing or planned for the Belmont campus include the 3D Building, the Frist College of Medicine Building and Caldwell Hall II (read here).
“David has a long history and a passion for supporting Belmont,” University Provost David Gregory said in the release. “His impeccable work throughout the city has greatly contributed to the successful expansion and improvement of Nashville.
“His level of experience in the architectural field will prove immensely beneficial to the university as our campus continues to experience growth and move toward our aim of being widely recognized as the leading Christ-centered university in the world.”