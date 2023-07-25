Longtime former ESa architect and principal David Minnigan has joined Belmont University as architect in residence.

According to a release, Minnigan will oversee and manage the research, development and design of Belmont facilities. In addition, he will lead the planning of initiatives related to grant-funded projects being developed to explore sacred spaces, a new initiative for the university. Minnigan’s role also will include an emphasis on Belmont’s O’More College of Architecture & Design.

David Minnigan

