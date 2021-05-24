Belmont University has surpassed its $300 million fundraising goal as part of the multi-year We Believe campaign, school officials announced Monday.
According to a release, Belmont has raised more than $326 million as part of the campaign, which launched five years ago. The announcement comes as Belmont President Bob Fisher enters retirement later this month.
“When we launched the We Believe Campaign in 2016, we did so with five fundraising priorities identified that are critical to us living out our mission in even greater ways,” Fisher said in the release. “We set our sights on the most ambitious fundraising goal in Belmont history and never looked back. Not surprisingly, our Belmont family — students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, trustees and other supporters — heard the call and responded in record numbers. As a result, our endowment has grown more than 233 percent from $102 million to more than $340 million, ensuring our Christ-centered mission will endure and Belmont will thrive for many, many years to come.”
Nearly $142 million of the haul will go toward scholarships, about $17 million for endowed chairs and professorships and other faculty support, more than $6 million for missions work, approximately $14 million for athletics and nearly $52 million “to support the student experience (research, lectures, travel, etc.) and create a culture of philanthropy among Belmont constituent groups that encourages consistent, long-term giving,” the release notes.
The donations came from more than 23,000 contributors, school officials said.
