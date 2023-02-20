Belmont University Monday announced that Dr. D’Angelo Taylor has been named vice president of the university Office of Hope, Unity and Belonging.
According to a release, Taylor will lead the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and begin his tenure on May 1. The position is new to Belmont.
The HUB will be responsible for managing all efforts related to Title IX compliance and prevention, as well as all non-discrimination and equity work (Titles VI, VII and IX) including prevention, protection and accountability.
Taylor currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Central State University, Ohio’s only public HBCU (historically black colleges and universities). He oversees CSU’s student affairs division and supervises career services, enrollment management and admissions, health and psychological services, housing and dining.
Previously, Taylor served as the associate director of the University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center in Evansville. He also served as director of USI’s Collegiate Men of Distinction Mentoring Program, which focuses on retention and graduation rates among Black males.
In addition, Taylor has served as board vice chairman of the John M. Caldwell Community Development Corp. and as a member of the Board of Brothers Out Saving Souls Inc., an Evansville nonprofit.
“[Dr. Taylor is] an accomplished leader in higher education, diversity and inclusion … and I am confident he will make an immeasurable impact on our efforts to creating spaces that promote belonging, creativity, innovation and flourishing,” Belmont President Greg Jones said in the release.