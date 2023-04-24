Belmont University has named Dr. Sharrel Pinto dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the university announced Monday. 

Sharrel

Sharrel Pinto

The university is restructuring its colleges, combining the College of Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences and Nursing to create the college Pinto will lead and spinning off a separate college of nursing. The changes will take effect this summer, a Belmont spokesperson told the Post, and Pinto will oversee degree programs of physical therapy, occupational therapy, mental health counseling, social work, public health, exercise science and pharmacy beginning July 1. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.