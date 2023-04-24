Belmont University has named Dr. Sharrel Pinto dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the university announced Monday.
The university is restructuring its colleges, combining the College of Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences and Nursing to create the college Pinto will lead and spinning off a separate college of nursing. The changes will take effect this summer, a Belmont spokesperson told the Post, and Pinto will oversee degree programs of physical therapy, occupational therapy, mental health counseling, social work, public health, exercise science and pharmacy beginning July 1.
Pinto most recently worked at South Dakota State University’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions. She was the founding director of the Community Practice Innovator Center, a research and community outreach arm of South Dakota State that focused on access to care and health outcomes. Pinto was also the founding department head of the university’s Department of Allied and Population Health.
She will lead more than 100 faculty and staff and around 850 students and oversee the expansion of the college’s research and outreach arm, according to a press release. Pinto is a alumna of the University of Bombay in India, the University of Toledo and the University of Florida.
"I am excited to welcome Dr. Pinto to the Belmont community,” said Greg Jones, Belmont University president. “Her Christ-centered leadership approach is precisely what we seek out in leaders at Belmont. I am confident that her demonstrated innovative thinking and leadership, commitment to relationship building and heart for service will be a great asset to Belmont as we seek to train future providers who will make a difference in the world.”