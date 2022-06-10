Belmont University has announced four appointments to its leadership team.
According to a release, Dr. Jason Rogers will serve as executive vice president for external engagement, and Dr. Susan West has been hired as executive vice president of administration and chief of staff. The EVP positions are new to Belmont.
In addition, Dr. Tamika Williams has been appointed vice president of student formation and dean of students, and Dr. Chris Gage will serve as vice president for enrollment services. The release does not note whom Williams and Gage have replaced.
Rogers, who will coordinate the work of the Belmont External Engagement Team, began working at the university in 1998 after 10 years of practicing law in Nashville. While in private practice, he represented nonprofits, corporations and colleges and universities.
Rogers earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University, his J.D. degree from Vanderbilt University and an Ed.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
West has been at Belmont for more than 33 years, serving in leadership roles in admissions, special academic programs and the BU University College. Most recently, she served as vice president and chief of staff, a role she has held since 2011. In her new position, West will oversee the Offices of Human Resources, Library and Informational Technology Services, Finance and Operations, Institutional Effectiveness and Educational Innovation and the Division of Student Formation.
West received her Doctor of Education degree from the George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University and is a graduate of the Harvard Institute for Educational Management.
Williams came to Belmont in July 2021 to serve as dean of students. Previously, she was at Rhode Island College as the assistant vice president and dean of students.
In her role as VP, Williams will continue to serve as Belmont’s chief student affairs officer, overseeing a team of more than 50 professionals.
Williams received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Fisk University, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas and her doctorate in educational leadership from East Carolina University.
Gage came to Belmont in 2020 to serve as dean of enrollment. Previously, he served at Hanover College for 15 years, most recently as vice president for strategy and enrollment.
Gage received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, his MBA degree from Xavier University and his doctorate in educational leadership and higher education from the University of Nebraska.
“To achieve such a grand vision, we must be people who are equipped and empowered to lead, and who embrace a spirit of creativity, collaboration and trust,” Belmont President Gregory Jones said in the release. “This [leadership team] realignment is being built to orient our people and resources toward [operational, academics and athletics excellence].”
