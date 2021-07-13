Belmont University has named Dr. Tamika Wordlow Williams dean of students.
Williams, who will assume the role by month’s end, has most recently served as the assistant vice president and dean of students for Rhode Island College. She will work as Belmont’s chief student life officer and collaborate with Dr. Paula Gill, vice president for institutional effectiveness.
According to a release, Williams will oversee a division of more than 50 BU staff members representing student-service areas including residence life, health/counseling/support services, fitness and recreation, multicultural learning and student activities.
At Rhode Island College (a public college located in Providence and home to about 9,000 students), Williams oversaw chaplain services, the RIC Unity Center, Greek life, student activities, residential life, health and wellness, student conduct and the RIC Military Resource Center.
Previously, Williams worked as the associate dean of students and as the director in the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at East Carolina University. There, she gained experience addressing student conduct and concerns, including adjudicating cases with Title IX implications.
Williams received a B.A. degree in political science from Fisk University, a Master of Public Administration degree in nonprofit management from the University of Arkansas, and a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from East Carolina University.
“Dr. Williams’ values align with Belmont’s commitment to the intellectual, spiritual and character development of our students,” Gill said in the release. “Her goals focus on creating an environment where the development and success of students come first and is key to providing a high-quality student experience that prepares them for life beyond college.”
