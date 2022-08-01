Doug Howard has announced his retirement as dean of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, effective Aug. 31.
According to a release, Dr. Sarita Stewart, Belmont associate professor of creative and entertainment industries, will serve as the interim dean.
Howard will continue to serve as a member of the Curb College Advisory Board.
Curb College dean since January 2015, Howard graduated from then-Belmont College in 1979 before receiving an MBA degree from Vanderbilt University and a JD degree from the George Washington University School of Law in Washington, D.C.
Howard began working in the Nashville music scene as a song-plugger and studio manager for the Welk Music Group. Following law school, he worked as vice president and general manager for PolyGram Music Publishing for five years before moving onto Disney-owned Lyric Street Records as senior vice president of A&R and as SVP and general manager for Disney Music Publishing/Nashville.
During Howard’s tenure, Curb College has grown from about 2,000 students to more than 2,500, while moving into the $87 million Milton and Denice Johnson Center. The building boasts $3.6 million in specialized equipment related to Curb College fields of study: audio engineering technology, creative and entertainment industries, emerging media, film and TV writing, journalism, media production, music business, songwriting, motion pictures and publishing.
“Doug has continuously demonstrated his commitment to our students by providing them exceptional learning experiences in and out of the classroom,” Belmont Interim Provost David Gregory said in the release. “He achieved this through tireless support of his faculty and staff, while his deep connections and strong reputation in the industry opened doors to tremendous opportunities for the entire college.”
Belmont established a music business program in 1971.
