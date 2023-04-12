Anderson Spickard has been promoted from interim dean to permanent dean of Belmont University’s in-development Frist College of Medicine, the university announced Monday.
Spickard had been serving as interim dean of the school since June 2022, replacing founding dean Bill Bates, who stepped down from the position due to health issues. The medical college is set to begin welcoming students in fall 2024.
Prior to joining Belmont in 2021 as a professor of internal medicine and clinical educator, Spickard worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for 27 years.
“Since accepting his appointment as interim dean last summer, Anderson has provided incredible leadership and vision for the entire college of medicine team as they’ve worked to establish the College’s foundation,” Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones said in a press release. “He has also emerged as a remarkable leader across the university. His exemplary character, commitment to his faith and joyful personality and collegiality contribute to the mindset with which he approaches everything he does, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving the Belmont community and beyond as dean of the Frist College of Medicine.”
The 200,000-square-foot future home of the medical college near the corner of Wedgewood and 15th Avenues is slated for completion in April 2024. The Frist College of Medicine is currently under “candidate” status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, pending a site visit in July. Up to 50 students will be invited to join the first class.
In November, Belmont announced that it would begin hiring Jewish faculty and staff for the medical school, law school and pharmacy school. Belmont has traditionally hired only Christian professors. The medical school is actively hiring more faculty and staff, and in March named former Siloam Health CEO Morgan Wills associate dean of clinical education.