anderson spickard

Anderson Spickard, dean of Belmont University Frist College of Medicine

Anderson Spickard has been promoted from interim dean to permanent dean of Belmont University’s in-development Frist College of Medicine, the university announced Monday. 

Spickard had been serving as interim dean of the school since June 2022, replacing founding dean Bill Bates, who stepped down from the position due to health issues. The medical college is set to begin welcoming students in fall 2024. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.