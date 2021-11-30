Belmont University announced Monday members of the leadership team for its future Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine, including four associate deans and a chair of the department of medical education.
The five newcomers are Dr. Reuben Bueno, associate dean for clinical education and professor of surgery; Dr. Karen Lewis, associate dean for student affairs and diversity; Dr. Stephanie McClure, associate dean for faculty and academic affairs and professor of geriatric medicine; Dr. Marilyn Odom, chair of the department of medical education; and Dr. Anderson Spickard, associate dean for spiritual growth and development, professor of internal medicine and clinical educator.
Bueno is a graduate of Yale College and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who has completed training in integrated plastic surgery/general surgery, hand and upper extremity and pediatric plastic surgery at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery and Hospital for Sick Children, respectively. Prior to joining Belmont, he was chief of the Institute for Plastic Surgery at SIU Medicine.
Lewis has served as a leader in student affairs, enrollment management and diversity at Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, Des Moines University and Carolinas College of Health Sciences. She has experience in allopathic, osteopathic and podiatric medicine; physician assistant, physical therapy, masters and doctoral programs in biomedical sciences; nursing, radiologic technology and laboratory science programs. Lewis holds degrees from Clayton College and State University, Georgia State University and Vanderbilt.
McClure earned her medical degree and completed an internal medicine residency at Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University and served on the faculty with a clinical practice. She is board certified in internal medicine and geriatrics. Previously, McClure worked as the executive vice dean for student and academic affairs at Meharry Medical College.
Odom graduated from the University of South Alabama with a Ph.D. degree in basic medical sciences and a specialization in pharmacology. She completed her postdoctoral training at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. From 1999-2008, Odom served as a faculty member at Meharry, and most recently, as chair of pharmaceutical, social and administrative sciences in Belmont’s College of Pharmacy.
Spickard earned his M.D. degree from Vanderbilt and a Master of Science degree in epidemiology from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Washington. Most recently, Spickard worked as professor of medicine and assistant dean of education design and informatics at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
In addition, Spickard has been appointed as special assistant to the president for health, a new position established by Belmont President Greg Jones.
“I am honored to be leading such an accomplished team of experts who will oversee the foundation of this new College,” Bill Bates, Frist College of Medicine founding dean, said in the release. “We understand that health care is representative of so much more than the aspects of our identities that are discussed in the clinical setting.”
Belmont is establishing the med school in collaboration with HCA Healthcare, whose Nashville-based TriStar Health will provide residencies and clinical rotations for BU students.
Last month, Belmont Board of Trustees Chair, alumnus and retired HCA Healthcare Chairman and CEO Milton Johnson and his wife Denice Johnson gave $10 million to the College in honor of Frist, the college’s namesake and HCA Healthcare co-founder (read more here).
The future approximately 200,000-square-foot building (read more here) will be located within a block of Belmont’s Gordan E. Inman Center and McWhorter Hall, which house the university’s health, health sciences and pharmacy programs. Nashville-based ESa is serving as architect, with the company having designed many buildings located on the Belmont campus.
Belmont leaders previously told the Post they anticipate the first medical students to enroll in the summer of 2023. The university is projecting an inaugural class of 150 students, with an expected enrollment of 500-600 students when the medical college reaches full capacity.
