Belmont University’s newly formed data collaborative has embarked on an ambitious project.
On Tuesday, the Belmont Data Collaborative announced the launch of a statewide data warehouse. The Belmont Data Warehouse will aggregate publicly available datasets in an effort to identify, analyze, report and develop solutions to various challenges.
“We want to solve societal problems, and data is one of the best resources we have to accomplish that goal,” BDC Executive Director Charlie Apigian said. “We have an energetic team ready to analyze the data at our disposal to both find what is preventing our communities from flourishing and find solutions to those obstacles that will better the lives of those around us. As data tells us the story of what is holding our communities back, we can inform meaningful, life-giving change. And we’re starting with health — one area of our lives that most impacts our ability to thrive.”
The warehouse was inspired in part by former Bill Frist, the doctor and former U.S. Senate majority leader, who approached Belmont President Greg Jones about using data to address health disparities in Nashville. Frist specifically sought out the partnership with NashvilleHealth — a nonprofit he founded that aims to improve health outcomes in Nashville — in an effort to try and tackle hypertension in Middle Tennessee communities. With BDC’s commitment to solving societal problems using data, Jones and Apigian answered Frist with a quick “yes” and the data warehouse was born.
The data collaborative was launched less than a year ago with Apigian at the helm. Belmont has committed to spend $60 million on data projects over the next five years.
“To drive the change needed for a healthier, more equitable Nashville, we must understand the disparities and inequities that exist and work to remove the obstacles to health that many in our community face,” Frist said.
First Project
For the first project, the newly formed healthy community insights team — which consists of members from BDC, NashvilleHealth, the American Heart Association, BlueCross BlueShield and NTT Data — will evaluate the threat of hypertension in Nashville and develop community-wide interventions to address the condition.
According to NashvilleHealth, nearly one-third of adults in Nashville have been diagnosed as hypertensive. The disease disproportionately affects minority communities. Nearly half of Black adults in Nashville have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, compared to 27 percent of white, non-Hispanic Nashvillians.
“Social, economic and environmental factors have significant impact on health,” Apigian said. “By analyzing social and medical data, and harnessing advances in machine learning, we can identify affected and at-risk communities and address the gaps.”
Research shows that medical care exerts less influence on a person’s health than social factors such as access to housing, transportation and nutritious food. About 80 percent of a person’s health status can be traced to socioeconomic conditions, physical environments, health behaviors and biology, according to a report by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Apigian said the team will implement a two-phased data analytics strategy.
In the first phase of the project — which he says has already begun — the Data Warehouse team will collect and aggregate various public data sets such as income and education levels. So far the team has collected more than 35 public data sets.
The healthy community insights team will analyze the data sets to determine external factors — such as housing, education, access to nutritious food, etc — influencing hypertension within communities that are significantly blighted by the medical condition.
Once these factors are identified, the team will formulate a report that will provide insight into the determinants of hypertension and include actionable recommendations. Apigian said the report will be published early this summer.
As to potential privacy concerns, Apigian told the Post that the BDC is largely employing publicly available data and any proprietary data that may be analyzed contains de-identified patient information such as diagnoses, lab results and hospitalization records, among other things, but is not personally identifiable.
Future projects will not be limited to health care, according to Apigian.
“Moving forward, the team will analyze this aggregated data for insight into other challenges, health or otherwise, that keep people and communities throughout the mid-state region from flourishing,” he said.
