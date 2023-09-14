Belmont University announced Thursday its Innovation Labs has been awarded a $6 million grant from global charitable entity Templeton Religion Trust.

According to a release, the 2022-founded Innovation Labs will use the funds — teaming with United Kingdom-based charitable organization Transformational Business Network — to form the Transformational Business Network Alliance. A global network of investors and entrepreneurs, the TBN Alliance seeks to alleviate poverty in low-income and underserved communities.

Dr. Josh Yates