Belmont University announced Thursday its Innovation Labs has been awarded a $6 million grant from global charitable entity Templeton Religion Trust.
According to a release, the 2022-founded Innovation Labs will use the funds — teaming with United Kingdom-based charitable organization Transformational Business Network — to form the Transformational Business Network Alliance. A global network of investors and entrepreneurs, the TBN Alliance seeks to alleviate poverty in low-income and underserved communities.
Over the next five years, the TBN Alliance will launch an estimated 1,800 ventures, providing approximately 11,850 new jobs in emerging markets worldwide.
Since its creation in 2003 — and with chapters in Asia, Africa, Indonesia and the Americas — TBN has supported more than 800 entrepreneurs, assisting in the launch of 429 ventures to date.
“This funding will empower us to fulfill our mission of equipping people and organizations to design collaborative responses to our most pressing social and community challenges,” Dr. Josh Yates, Belmont Innovation Labs executive director, said in the release.
“The Innovation Labs will work hand in hand with the Transformational Business Network to make a tangible impact in the lives of individuals and communities around the world. This is an extraordinary opportunity for Belmont faculty and students to be engaged in applied learning and experiential education.”
The late Sir John Templeton created Templeton Religion Trust in 1984. Of British descent, Templeton was born in Winchester, Tenn., in 1912 and went on to gain fame as an investor, banker, fund manager and philanthropist. In 1954, he created the Templeton Growth Fund, with its success later spurring Money magazine in 1999 to name Templeton "arguably the greatest global stock picker of the century,” according to the fund's website.
Templeton died in July 2008 Nassau, Bahamas (in which the trust is based), at age 95.