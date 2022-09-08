Dr. Darrell Gwaltney plans to step down as dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry in December.
Gwaltney first came to Belmont in 2004, when both the university and the then-School of Religion had fewer than half the number of students they do now.
The school recently added a Ph.D. in mental health counseling program.
Gwaltney will return to campus next fall as a faculty member, teaching religion and mental health counseling, and will continue his work with Project Thrive, the Moench Center for Church Leadership and the Academy of Preachers.
“Over the years as he has served Belmont, Darrell Gwaltney has made countless contributions to our campus community, the College of Theology and Christian Ministry and in the lives of hundreds of students," Belmont President Greg Jones said. "The nearly two decades of commitment and devoted attention that Dr. Gwaltney has graciously invested as dean have been instrumental to the growth of the college, its programs and our goal of forming Christ-centered leaders.”
