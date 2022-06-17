The American Bar Association is proposing a major change to law schools' admission policies by no longer requiring prospective students to take the Law School Admission Test. The association believes LSAT scores should not be used as a sole criterion for admission.
Association leaders have voted to put the proposal out for public comment. A similar proposal was withdrawn in 2018.
ABA officials have suggested LSAT scores do not measure all the components needed for academic success. Instead, they believe scores should be seen as indicators of prospective students' abilities.
Courtney Teasley, a local attorney and adjunct professor at Tennessee State University, took the LSAT before attending Nashville School of Law.
“I have always said I felt it was literally a waste of time,” she said. “The questions, in my opinion, do not determine whether or not you're going to do well in law school. It had absolutely nothing to do with law school. I took that test and then I went to law school and there was no correlation for me. It didn't help me do better.”
Teasley remembers a former intern of hers from Fisk University who made straight A’s and couldn’t get the LSAT score she needed to go to the law school she wanted to attend.
“A lot of times it deters people from going to law school at all because you take the LSAT and you feel like, ‘oh my God, I'm not doing well at this,’ and you believe that means, ‘I won't do well in law school,’ and that is a complete lie,” she said.
Teasley added that she hopes making the LSAT optional would diversify law school classes.
William Koch Jr., dean of Nashville School of Law and a former Tennessee Supreme Court justice, said his school requires the LSAT but it is not the primary factor considered during the application process. He added that the school is considering giving candidates the option of taking the Graduate Record Examinations, or GRE, a more general test accepted for many graduate schools.
“It will certainly be beneficial to the students because the GRE is more easily available than the LSAT in terms of the number times it is offered and its cost. I can see where it will be helpful to the students,” he said. “Most law schools today will not accept a student that has a LSAT score of 155 or less because there is some statistical proof that the LSAT score is predictive about if someone can complete law school or pass the bar. A number of schools will still use it to make sure they have high-performance students, but we don’t pay, at Nashville School of Law, that much attention to that.”
As ABA's new proposals grab attention, the organization that administers the LSAT, the Law School Admission Council, has announced the development of a new initiative that will allow undergraduate students an alternative way for law school admission. The Legal Education Program is designed to help students develop the skills necessary for success in law.
The Legal Education Program will begin this fall with undergraduate institutions. Law schools that no longer require students to take the LSAT include Harvard Law School, Texas A&M, Northwestern University and Georgetown University.
“If anything, I think that doing away with the LSAT score might broaden the diversity of the pool of people who are going to be applying and getting accepted to law school,” Koch said.
