Dickerson
Courtesy of Middle Street, Dynamik

Charleston, S.C.-based Middle Street Partners is looking to break ground by year’s end on a five-building mixed-use development in East Nashville

The buildings will rise at 2820-2828 Dickerson Pike, a 13.3-acre property for which Middle Street paid $8.5 million in late 2021 (read here).  

