Work is now fully underway in North Nashville near One City for a multi-tenant medical office building that will house Oral Surgical Institute.
The future building will be located in McKissack Park at 500 28th Ave. N. A permit, valued at about $4.37 million, will allow for construction of the building’s foundation. MOB 28th Partners LLC owns the property.
The Post previously reported plans for the medical office building (read here). Since then, Oral Surgical Institute seemingly has been secured as a tenant. OSI is located at 300 20th Ave. N. in Midtown and operates an office in Franklin.
Oral Surgical Institute officials could not be reached for comment.
Of note, Wehby Plumbing and Heating Co. once operated from the property (it now is located in South Nashville).
Nashville-based Thomas & Hutton is handling land-planning efforts. The architect is the Nashville office of Austin-based STG Design.
The triangular site is located one block north of Charlotte Avenue and sandwiched between Midtown and McKissack Park. On an adjacent parcel, and fronting both 28th and Charlotte, sits apartment building 2800 Charlotte. Nearby is medical/health-focused mixed-used development One City, which runs along the connector.
