Nashville-based Holladay Ventures is expected to break ground in October on a mixed-use development in Goodlettsville — with the project fueled, in part, by about $32 million from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund.

According to a release, this will be the fund’s first Nashville investment with a private development company.

Stone Bridge Lofts

