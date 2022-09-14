Nashville-based Holladay Ventures is expected to break ground in October on a mixed-use development in Goodlettsville — with the project fueled, in part, by about $32 million from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund.
According to a release, this will be the fund’s first Nashville investment with a private development company.
Stone Bridge Lofts will offer 311 residential units (one-, two- and three-bedroom) and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space, with an address of 619 North Main St.
The apartments are expected to start at $999 per month, which Holladay Ventures describes as “attainably priced.”
Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2024.
Holladay Ventures also received financing from the National Equity Fund and more than $28 million in support from German American Bank.
Stone Bridge Lofts amenities will include a solar-powered 5,600-square-foot clubhouse, free internet, a gym, a swimming pool, a fire pit, grilling stations, a playground, a wooded walking trail and a dog park.
The effort comes as Holladay Ventures and Nashville-based Evergreen Real Estate continue work on mixed-use project Shelby House, which will sit on a prominent East Nashville site near downtown and with an address of 407 S. Fourth St. (Read more here.)
“We are thankful to the Goodlettsville city leadership and community for their support in bringing the first multi-family development of this size to the area,” Evan Holladay, founder and CEO of Holladay Ventures, said in the release. “Stone Bridge Lofts will provide an attainably priced housing option along the redeveloping downtown Goodlettsville Main Street corridor and serve as a catalyst for community growth.”
The release notes the development landed backing from the Goodlettsville planning commission and city commissioners, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, the Metro Council and Councilmember Zach Young, whose District 10 includes the Davidson County portion of Goodlettsville.
Catherine Buell, director of Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund, said the fund to date has invested more than $1.2 billion to create 8,500 affordable homes nationwide.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In