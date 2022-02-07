Work is being prepared for the next apartment building at The Reservoir in Edgehill.
Raleigh-based development company SLI Capital and Atlanta-based Regent Partners LLC are teaming on developing the site with the structure, to offer 163 units.
The address is 1310 Hillside Ave., with a permit having been applied for. The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and Associates is involved in the effort, according to a document submitted to Metro.
Bryan Kane, SLI managing partner, said a rendering is forthcoming.
The effort comes after SLI in April 2021 paid about $5.1 million for the property — on which it also will soon be underway on a building (see image here) to offer an address of 809 Edgehill Ave.
SLI Capital acquired the 3.41-acre property from Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group. The purchase came after SLI paid Elmington Capital $9.1 million in December 2020 for a 2.5-acre parcel at 1201 Hillside Ave. and also on which a building is planned.
To the immediate south of the 1201 Hillside Ave. site is located apartment building Hillside Flats (read more here). Developed by Elmington, that building offers an address of 500 Hillside Court.
The Reservoir is a 23-acre multi-parcel site, with Elmington having originally envisioned its overall form and function.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.