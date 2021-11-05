Houston-based developer Hines announced today details of its plans for the former Reed dealership site in Midtown, with investment management company Barings to participate in the joint venture effort and construction of phase one to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
According to a release, the first phase of what is termed the “Reed District” will include a 300-unit apartment building, a 300,000-square-foot office building, a 250-key hotel and the adaptive reuse of a vintage former Coca-Cola bottling plant to include 100,000 square feet of “creative office” and retail. Green space will be included with the buildings, to offer a collective 800,000 square feet. Once the development is completed, it will offer buildings with a collective 2.7 million square feet.
The above image shows approximately seven-to-nine future towers, with the smallest standing about 10 floors. The tallest tower, were it to materialize, seemingly would offer up 40 stories and sit next to a White Castle fast-food building. It would be Midtown's tallest structure if standing today. The release does not include an architect or other entities expected to participate in the redevelopment.
The announcement comes after an LLC affiliated with Hines paid $32 million for a major segment of the site, which is recognized for the Nashville Subaru auto dealership (read here to view ex-Coca-Cola building).
"We are privileged to be working with Barings to remake this important gateway site, honor the longstanding history of the Coke Building and legacy of the Reed family, while crafting a thoughtful development to serve the needs of Nashville's next generation users,” Vikram Mehra, Hines senior managing director and city head of Nashville, said in the release.
There are approximately 32 parcels on the Reed District site (outlined in yellow in the main rendering). With 21 now having changed ownership hands, the release does not note when Hines might acquire the other 11 properties that are part of the 12-acre footprint. Many of the to-be-acquired parcels front Broadway and are expected to command top dollar, according to sources. Previous media reports have the collective purchase price to eventually be at least $100 million.
The overall site is bordered by a part of Church Street on the north, 16th Avenue on the west, Broadway on the south and a section of 15th Avenue on the east. The Reed family also owns three parcels on the east side of 15th that sit adjacent to the site home to a White Castle fast food business.
The release notes Barings and Hines anticipate Reed District to offer environmental, social and governance (ESG)-specific features and green certifications.
Based in Charlotte and a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, Barings bills itself as a global investment manager with a portfolio valued at about $387 billion. It focuses on public and private fixed income, real estate and specialist equity markets and offers investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Founded in 1957, Hines offers a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries. It oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $83.6 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.