Wisconsin-based civil and environmental engineering firm Strand Associates has opened an office in Franklin.
According to a release, this is Strand’s twelfth office, with the company home to approximately 490 employees. Strand has not announced who will oversee the office, which is located in Cool Springs at 501 Corporate Center Drive.
Strand’s other offices are located in Madison (the company headquarters) and Milwaukee; Joliet, Illinois; Lexington and Louisville; Columbus, Indiana; Columbus and Cincinnati; Phoenix; Brenham, Texas; and Ames, Iowa.
“This new office will enable us to bring our dedication to service and building long-term client relationships to communities and industries across Tennessee,” Matthew Richards, Strand president and CEO, said in the release.
Founded in 1946, Strand is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and in 2021 was ranked 178 among the top 500 design firms in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.