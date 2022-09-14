Two restaurants under the M Street Entertainment Group banner announced their closures Tuesday.
Both Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern said on social media that the establishments had closed “for the final time.”
The Gulch property home to Whiskey Kitchen has long been eyed for redevelopment.
C.B. Ragland Company President Michael Hayes previously told the Post the Whiskey Kitchen building would likely be razed in mid-November, with full-scale construction of a Hyatt Caption on the site to start by year’s end.
Whiskey Kitchen was open for 13 years. Employees were offered jobs at other M Street restaurants, which include Virago, Moto, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime.
Tavern employees were hired on at Saint Añejo, according to the social media post. Tavern opened in early 2011 in Midtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In