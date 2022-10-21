Higher mortgage rates and other factors continue to change the Nashville residential real estate market, which no longer is seeing bidding wars and single-digit days of availability in most cases.
Here’s a roundup of what real estate analysts are saying about the local housing market:
According to RE/MAX, among the five cities with the biggest year-over-year decrease in close-to-list price ratio, Nashville came in at No. 5, trailing Phoenix, Raleigh, Seattle and San Francisco. In September 2021, Nashville closing prices were 101 percent of listing prices. By September 2022 that figure had dropped to 97.9 percent, meaning Nashville sellers on average were getting less than asking. Nashville also trailed the averages of all 53 studied metro areas, where the close-to-list price ratio was 99 percent.
Inventory continues to increase in Nashville as sales slow. Redfin reported that Nashville had the third largest increase in the number of homes on the market in September, trailing Austin and North Port, Florida. Nashville’s inventory grew 36.9 percent year-over-year, Redfin reported. The real estate company found that home sales dropped 25 percent year-over-year nationwide, the largest decline since the earliest months of the pandemic.
“The U.S. housing market is at another standstill, but the driving forces are completely different from those that triggered the standstill at the start of the pandemic,” said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao. “This time, demand is slumping due to surging mortgage rates, but prices are being propped up by inflation and a drop in the number of people putting their homes up for sale. Many Americans are staying put because they already relocated and scored a rock-bottom mortgage rate during the pandemic, so they have little incentive to move today.”
Housing affordability is the worst it has been in years, Zillow found. Nationally, according to Zillow, home values are 24.7 percent above where they would need to be to return to affordability norms. In Nashville it’s even worse, as the city joins Salt Lake City, Dallas and Las Vegas as the metro areas furthest away from historical affordability norms, at least 37 percent above those levels. Zillow does not project any such drop in home values, nor does it predict a sharp increase in inventory, two things that could return the housing market to affordability.
"The next several years appear set up for affordability to be a major challenge for home buyers," said Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud. "Inventory remains tight, real income growth is dismal, mortgage rates show no signs of dropping, and there is plenty of pent-up demand ready to bid prices back up if they reach a level would-be buyers can once again afford. Filling the housing deficit continues to be the key to long-term affordability, but the recent slowdown in single-family construction is not a good sign that the market is getting closer to building enough to meet demand."
ATTOM, a real estate data firm, found that profit margins on median-priced single-family home and condo sales dropped in the third quarter for the first time in almost three years — but not in Nashville. The local housing market was a main outlier in the report, which found that profit margins in Nashville were up from 56.4 percent to 58.7 percent in the third quarter. Other outliers included Milwaukee, Miami and Cincinnati. Nationally, the drop in profit margins was the largest since 2011.
Wesley Mortgage and McNaught Digital recently studied online search patterns to analyze the local housing market. According to their report, searches for terms related to home buying in Nashville and Tennessee increased dramatically between March 2020 and March 2022, but then decreased between March and July of this year. The companies found that Nashville had the seventh-highest search volume for “homes for sale” queries among major American cities. Franklin, Brentwood and Hendersonville were the most popular suburbs for home sale searches.