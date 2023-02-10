A North Davidson County site that sold in September 2021 for $2.5 million has changed ownership hands again, this time for about $3.34 million.
With a main address of 625 W. Trinity Lane, the six-parcel site covers about 1.57 acres and sits within the general Haynes neighborhood.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is a local partnership that includes developer Edward Tunney.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Tunney’s locally based real estate investment and development company Tunney Group. That LLC seemingly was based in Chicago when it acquired the property 1.5 years ago.
The Post was unable to determine the identification of the partners, other than Tunney, who now own the property and if the partnership plans to develop the site.
The Post reported in April 2021 the sellers in the September 2021 deal had listed the raw land for $3,475,000 — more than five times the $653,000 for which it previously had sold in 2017
Tunney Group developed an Inglewood site with residential project The Avery (see here).
Other projects underway in the general West Trinity Lane area are North Lights and Proximity. The just-sold property sits within Metro Councilman Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.