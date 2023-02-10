A North Davidson County site that sold in September 2021 for $2.5 million has changed ownership hands again, this time for about $3.34 million.

With a main address of 625 W. Trinity Lane, the six-parcel site covers about 1.57 acres and sits within the general Haynes neighborhood.

