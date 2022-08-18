A West Nashville property located near The Nations' Fat Bottom Brewing Company has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

With addresses of 600 42nd Ave. N. and 4011 Delaware Ave., the two parcels offer a collective 2.97 acres and are owned by a trust that dates to 1997. James Overby, a member of the trust, acquired the property for $260,000 at that time.

600 art

600 42nd Ave. N.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.