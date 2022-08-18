A West Nashville property located near The Nations' Fat Bottom Brewing Company has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
With addresses of 600 42nd Ave. N. and 4011 Delaware Ave., the two parcels offer a collective 2.97 acres and are owned by a trust that dates to 1997. James Overby, a member of the trust, acquired the property for $260,000 at that time.
Overby owns Buck Overby Construction Co., which operates from a building located on the property and specializes in concrete work. The property is located in the Tomorrow’s Hope neighborhood east of The Nations and north of both Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights.
The property, were it to sell for as little as $50 per square foot based on acreage, would command about $6.46 million.
James Overby quitclaim deeded the property to Jeffrey Overby, a vice president at the family company, in 2016, Metro records show.
The late William Calton, who once served as president of the National Association of Brick Distributors, seemingly operated his Calton Tile & Stone Inc. from the site years ago. Calton paid $155,000 for the property in 1975.
Zoned for industrial use, the property is being marketed for redevelopment, with marketing materials noting it is located within a federally designated opportunity zone.
The owners have enlisted Michael Groos and Clancy Hoban, agents with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Fat Bottom, with an address of 800 44th Ave. N., is located across railroad tracks from the for-sale property.
Nearby and on a 4.9-acre site, an LLC affiliated with Alpharetta, Georgia-based Thrive Residential is eyeing a project to offer 15 buildings with a collective 151 residences (read here).
Relatedly, a commercial building home to One Stop Market and with an address of 626 40th Ave. N. has been offered for sale for $750,000 (read here).
