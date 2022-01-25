Sylvan Supply — an adaptive reuse development located in West Nashville and recognized, in part, as home to Woodland Wine Merchant and a Bearded Iris Brewing taproom — has sold for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, New York-based CBRE Investment Management acquired the mixed-use property. CBRE, billed as one of the world's largest commercial real estate firms, is based in Dallas.
Third & Urban and FCP were the sellers of Sylvan Park, which offers a main address of 4101 Charlotte Ave. Those two entities oversaw the reinvention of the site's ex-industrial buildings, with Sylvan Supply having opened in 2020.
The Post has been unable to determine the sales price. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Stewart Calhoun, Mike McDonald, Samir Idris, Crews Johnston and David Meline represented the sellers.
Sylvan Supply offers open spaces and terraces connecting the eight buildings that formerly comprised Madison Mill. The complex includes 158,000 square feet of office space and 35,650 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
“Our vision for Sylvan Supply (designed by Nashville-based Centric Architecture) created a compelling asset for both Nashville residents and investors,” Chris Faussemagne, a Third & Urban Partner, said in the release.
In addition to Bearded Iris, Sylvan Supply tenants include Accenture, Bricktops Restaurant Group, Keller Williams, ASD | Sky, W&A Engineering, KPFF, Barista Parlor, Radish, Red Perch and Punk Wok.
“Sylvan Supply aligns with our firm’s authentic placemaking strategy and provides a true mixed-use environment in an emerging area of Nashville,” Topper Sheeny, director of commercial acquisitions for CBRE Investment Management, said in a separate release. “The Nashville metro area continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the country due to its diverse economy, strong healthcare presence, abundance of local universities and emergence as a technology and financial hub.”
