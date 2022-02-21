A Charlotte Park property has sold for about $5.12 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 115 Duluth Ave., the West Nashville three-acre property is home to audio visual equipment supplier Brantley Sound Associates.
The new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was TSB Properties, which paid $1.85 million for the property in 2009, according to Metro records.
Charpier’s Bakery, a wholesale bakery business, operates in a building located on an adjacent property.
The specific sales price is $5,125,000. As such, the deal is the equivalent of approximately $39.21 per foot based on acreage, a figure in line with the marks of similar recent deals in the area, sources said.
Matt Davis and Mary Carolyn Roberts with The Wilson Group Real Estate Services represented the seller. The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
