A West Davidson County apartment complex has sold for $57.57 million, with the new owner New York-based Zurich Alternative Asset Management.
With 190 units, The Summit at Nashville West is located near West Meade on a 16-acre site at 7201 Charlotte Pike.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Gulch-based Nicol Investment Co.
The transaction price is the equivalent of $303,000 per unit, one of the higher per-unit figures for a suburban apartment property.
Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. manages the complex, which opened in 2014.
Zurich Alternative Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, which is home to about 60,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved.
