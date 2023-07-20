A West End Park multi-unit residential building located about two blocks from Centennial Dog Park has been offered for sale for $7.65 million.
The three-story building, with an address of 3203 Long Blvd., opened in 2007 and offers 10 residences (averaging about 1,400 square feet) used as short-term rentals. The offering is the equivalent of $765,000 per unit.
Sitting on 0.25 acres and called Phillips Place, the building offers a brick exterior and a secured, below-grade parking garage.
James Wamble, founder of Brentwood civil engineering company Wamble and Associates, developed the West End corridor site with the building.
Leslie Li, acquisitions and dispositions director with Nashville’s Arrows Capital Group, is handling the marketing of the property. Both Arrows Capital Group and Li have ownership in Phillips Place.
"I love the history of Nashville real estate," Li said, adding that the building offers various attractive qualities.
Li said she has already received some inquiries.
Prior to Nashville’s post-2000 urban growth boom, Long Boulevard was recognized primarily for its free-standing single-family homes. Now the West Nashville street comprises mainly three-story multi-unit residential buildings.
Centennial Dog Park is the only segment of Centennial Park located west of 31st Avenue North. It is sometimes called Flagpole Hill due to a towering post sporting a U.S. flag.