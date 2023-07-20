Phillips

Phillips Place

 Courtesy of Leslie Li

A West End Park multi-unit residential building located about two blocks from Centennial Dog Park has been offered for sale for $7.65 million.

The three-story building, with an address of 3203 Long Blvd., opened in 2007 and offers 10 residences (averaging about 1,400 square feet) used as short-term rentals. The offering is the equivalent of $765,000 per unit.