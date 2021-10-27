A West End corridor commercial property located one block from both restaurant Brick Top’s and high-end condominium building The Poston has been offered for sale for $1.5 million.
With an address of 113 30th Ave. N., the 0.17-acre property offers a 1,700-square-foot medical office building that once served as a residence and dates to 1930.
The offering is the equivalent of about $882 per foot based on the building’s size.
The owner is an LLC, details about which the Post could not determine. The LLC paid $800,000 for the West End Park property in October 2020, according to Metro records, and it is unclear why the asking price is nearly twice that figure.
The owner has enlisted Treanor Granbery, an affiliate broker with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, to handle the marketing and sale of the property, according to a CoStar listing. The building sits near companion condominium towers West End Lofts I and West End Lofts II.
Dr. William D. Kenner, a local psychiatrist, once owned the property, having paid $37,500 for it in 1976, Metro records show. Kenner, who sold to the LLC last year at this time, once practiced from the now-empty building.
