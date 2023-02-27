The West Davidson county property home to the local office of plumbing supply company Chris-More Inc. has sold for $8 million — 6.6 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 10 years ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the Cockrill Bend property is Coburn Supply Company, an 85-year-old business that operates more than 50 locations and three distribution centers serving Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

7115

7115 Cockrill Bend Blvd. as seen in 2018

