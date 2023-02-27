The West Davidson county property home to the local office of plumbing supply company Chris-More Inc. has sold for $8 million — 6.6 times the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 10 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the Cockrill Bend property is Coburn Supply Company, an 85-year-old business that operates more than 50 locations and three distribution centers serving Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
The seller was Chris-More Inc., which paid $1.2 million for the 3.1-acre property in 2013, Metro records show.
Coburn's bills itself as a family-owned distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, electrical, waterworks and HVAC products and services. Online trade publication Supply House Times has ranked Coburn’s among the nation’s top 30 PHCP (plumbing, heating, cooling and piping) wholesalers and distributors. Nashville-based Kenny Pipe and Supply also has appeared in the rankings.
As part of the transaction, Chris-More Inc. is now operating as Coburn’s. However, the ownership structure of the business is unclear as company officials could not be reached for comment.
Chris-More Inc. began operations in Memphis about 50 years ago.
