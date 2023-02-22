A pair of Wedgewood-Houston properties — located within the same block as Corsair Distillery and near the sites on which are unfolding multiple large-scale developments — has been offered for sale for $6.45 million.
Located at 601 Hagan St. and 617 Merritt Ave. and zoned for industrial use, the two parcels sit adjacent to each other at an intersection, with both offering a warehouse and a collective 0.83 acres.
The 601 Hagan St. warehouse accommodates packaging company McGraphics Inc. Tommy McEwen, McGraphics Inc. owner, also owns the two properties, having spent a collective $620,000 for them via transactions in 2004 and 2011.
The offering is the equivalent of about $178 per square foot base on acreage — a price reasonably in line with those commanded by Wedgewood-Houston properties.
McEwen has enlisted broker, developer and investor Chad Grout, owner of Brentwood-based Urban Grout, to handle the marketing of the property. Grout recently finalized work involving the adaptive reuse of a building located at 609 Merritt Ave. New York-based international interior design company F. Schumacher & Co. operates from that building (read more here). Restaurateurs and brothers Ryan Poli and Matthew Poli plan to open Iggy’s in the building this spring (read here).
“601 Hagan needs no introduction for those following Wedgewood-Houston’s stratospheric growth,” Grout told the Post. “With over 1,000 residential units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space under construction within one block, the opportunity is deep. In addition to the now-established design district between Shumacher’s new showroom and the Nashville Design Collective (read here), I’m most excited about the emerging food scene in this part of the neighborhood. Iggy’s is a game changer."
Nearby the for-sale site, Charlotte-based development company Proffitt Dixon Partners remains underway on mixed-use project Hagan & Hamilton (read here) at 625 Hamilton Ave. Work on Standard Assembly — a three-building mixed-use project undertaken by Nashville developers Nathan Hysmith and Beau Fowler and New York-based Atlas Real Estate Partners — continues on a site located nearby (read here).
Hysmith (owner of HyVentures) and Fowler (owner of Wedgewood Avenue) also are continuing construction on their Westerly House on a roughly 1.9-acre site at 700 Hamilton Ave. The future six-story building will offer 246 apartments (including some micro-units and some co-living apartments that feature three and four bedrooms/bathrooms), a structured parking garage with 273 spaces and about 3,300 square feet of retail (read more here).
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.