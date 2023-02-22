Aerial.jpg

The for-sale warehouses are seen in the lower-center of the photo.

A pair of Wedgewood-Houston properties — located within the same block as Corsair Distillery and near the sites on which are unfolding multiple large-scale developments — has been offered for sale for $6.45 million.

Located at 601 Hagan St. and 617 Merritt Ave. and zoned for industrial use, the two parcels sit adjacent to each other at an intersection, with both offering a warehouse and a collective 0.83 acres.

Screen Shot 2023-02-22 at 11.47.25 AM.png

617 Merritt Ave. (on left) and 601 Hagan St. (on right)

