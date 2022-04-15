A Wedgewood-Houston commercial property located near multiple developments planned, underway or recently finished has sold for $1 million — twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 2.5 years ago.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.13-acre South Nashville property, which offers an address of 1529 Fourth Ave. S., is real estate investor Edward Fedorovich. BankTennessee has provided an $800,000 loan, a separate document notes.
The seller was Hendersonville-based Derrell Clem, who paid $500,000 for the Fairgrounds Nashville-area property in October 2019, Metro records show.
Based on acreage, the transaction is the equivalent of $176 per square foot. The Post was unable to determine the building's size.
It is unclear if the building offers a tenant. At one time, since-closed neighborhood bar Good Time Charlie’s operated at the property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Nearby, SomeraRoad is about to begin work on Emblem Park. In addition, Lee Zoller plans to start work in June on The Pitch at 1621 Ensley Blvd. Zoller completed in 2021 The Sanders at 1420 Third Ave. S. (read here) and Brad Gulmi completed (also last year) The Rise at 1414 Third Ave. S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.