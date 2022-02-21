A Wedgewood-Houston commercial building has sold for $3.4 million, one of the more noteworthy such transactions the fast-changing South Nashville district has seen of late.
The new owner of the 0.44-acre property, with an address of 105 Rains Ave. and near Nolensville Pike, is Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Inc. The company operates at 1003 Third Ave. S. in Chestnut Hill and has no plans to relocate to the newly acquired building, according to a source.
The seller was Dennis Britt, who acquired the property in 1984 for $32,000, Metro records show. The just-sold building seemingly offers no tenant.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $177 per foot. For comparison, a nearby property recently was offered for the equivalent of $123 per foot (read here).
Pinnacle Bank has provided Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Inc. a $2.89 million loan.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
