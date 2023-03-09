The Wedgewood-Houston building home to Jackalope Brewing Co. is slated for some updates.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Houston-based Hines — which owns the property — is seeking a final site plan approval to allow a “low-impact development” that would yield exterior renovation for office space.
Hines paid $7.95 million for the 1.11-acre property, with an address of 429 Houston St., in late 2019 (read here). The seller was Darek Bell, a local entrepreneur and owner of Corsair Distillery.
The building, in addition to Jackalope, accommodates other businesses and was once called The Alchemist. Miami-based restaurant chain Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, a Mexican street-food inspired concept, is eyeing a space in the building (read here).
In 2017, brothers Jim and Jerry Chandler — known for their Sportsman’s Grille and, formerly, Gerst Haus — planned a pool hall in the Hines building (read here). That effort failed to materialize.
Hines has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle engineering and land-planning efforts. Architecture firm Hastings, also locally based, is handling interior design. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission to seek final site plan approval on April 13. A previous rezoning to specific plan also included properties at 426 and 430 Humphreys St., which were included in the 2019 sale and yield a total acreage of 1.4 for the overall site. A surface parking lot is slated be added to the Humphreys Street properties.
Relatedly, Hines is undertaking with locally based Core Development mixed-use project The Finery near the Houston Street building (read here). Hines also co-developed with C.B. Ragland the SoBro site home to mixed-use building 222 2nd Avenue South.
Officials with Hines, which operates offices both in Wedgewood-Houston and at 222 2nd Ave. S., could not be reached for comment.
