A San Francisco-based hedge fund titan has paid about $9.87 million for a Madison industrial property — more than $2 million more than the price for which the property changed ownership hands about two years ago.
Farallon Capital Management now owns the 15.25-acre property, which is located at 700 Myatt Drive, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Rosemont, Illinois-based Brennan Investment Group, which paid $7.5 million for the property in January 2020. The local operations of Atlanta-based national building material supplier BlueLinx Corp. is located at the warehouse.
For context, the seller in the 2020 transaction was an LLC that paid $2.85 million for the property in February 2011, according to Metro records.
The site offers a 200,000-square-foot warehouse accommodating BlueLinx.
Farallon Capital is home to more than 230 employees working in eight countries and has about $35 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It is unclear if Farallon has other Nashville holdings. At one time, the company had ownership in Opry Mills.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
