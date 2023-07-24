Teaser.png

The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee is slated to vote Aug. 1 on the concept plan related to a mixed-use building eyed for East Nashville.

To be located on a two-parcel site near Five Points and with an address of 730 Main St., the six-story building has been designed with 56 residential units and ground-level retail space (1,510 square feet) and restaurant space (3,933 square feet).

730 Main Street