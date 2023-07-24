The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee is slated to vote Aug. 1 on the concept plan related to a mixed-use building eyed for East Nashville.
To be located on a two-parcel site near Five Points and with an address of 730 Main St., the six-story building has been designed with 56 residential units and ground-level retail space (1,510 square feet) and restaurant space (3,933 square feet).
As the Post reported in April 2022, Nashville-based Richland Building Partners, led by Chris Barnhizer, owns the property and will undertake the redevelopment of the site with what is called 730 Main Street. Via an LLC, Barnhizer acquired the two parcels for $4 million in December 2021, Metro records show.
Barnhizer has hired Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to handle architectural work. The firm has given the exterior of the building a contemporary design highlighted by metal panels, black brick and fiber cement siding. At approximately 80 feet, the future building will rank among the east side’s taller structures (see more images here).
The property previously accommodated a since-razed one-story nondescript building that was oriented in a suburban manner, separated from the street with in-front surface parking. Per the Metro Urban Zoning Overlay, the building Barnhizer plans will be sited at the street.
The property is located within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, design review committee approval is needed. A previous DRC meeting seemingly did not yield a vote on the proposal.
The project will be undertaken in Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
Relatedly, the committee will not vote on the concept plan for a mixed-use project called 133 KVB and proposed for SoBro. To be undertaken by New York-based real estate investment and development company Tishman Speyer, the development will include residential, hotel and retail spaces, accompanied by a public park (read here).
The Tishman Speyer team appeared before the MDHA DRC earlier this month but opted to use the time for an information session and did not request a vote on the concept plan. It is unclear when the committee will vote on the proposal.