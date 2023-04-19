A Virginia-based development, engineering and design consulting firm has tapped downtown Nashville's Cummins Stations for its 32nd office.
Bohler, which is headquartered in Herndon (near Washington, D.C.), was founded in 1983 and is home to about 800 employees, according to a release.
The company has named Andrew Moriarty, a Bohler partner with more than 30 years of commercial real estate development experience, to oversee the Nashville office. The office will start with five employees.
Bohler spent almost one year communicating with companies and officials that are undertaking development in Nashville before deciding to open the Cummins Station office.
The cost to get the office operational and terms of the lease with Cummins Station owner Cummins Station LLC (led by Zach Liff) are not being disclosed.
The city that offers a Bohler office and is located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta. With the exception of Nashville and Dallas, all Bohler offices are located in states fully within the Eastern Time Zone.
"Our team understands the risks involved in development and the need to act quickly and decisively,” Adam Volanth, Bohler president and CEO, said in the release. “We look forward to partnering with clients and helping them navigate the complexities of land development in this vibrant community.”
