Abberly Riverwalk

Abberly Riverwalk

 Courtesy of Wood

MetroCenter apartment complex Alta Riverwalk has sold for $106 million.

The new owner of the property, located at 115 Great Circle Road, is Blacksburg, Virginia-based residential development and investment company HHHunt Corp., according to a release from the company.

