MetroCenter apartment complex Alta Riverwalk has sold for $106 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 115 Great Circle Road, is Blacksburg, Virginia-based residential development and investment company HHHunt Corp., according to a release from the company.
The seller of the multi-building complex, which opened recently and offers a collective 304 units, was Atlanta-based Wood Partners.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $348,680 per unit, which ranks among the city’s more noteworthy marks of recent such sales.
With the purchase, the complex has been renamed Abberly Riverwalk, according to the release.
The is the second such transaction between Wood and HHHunt. In Oct. 22, HHHunt paid $86,625,000 for the five-story, 231-unit Alta Foundry (now Abberly Foundry), which offers an address of 640 21st Ave. N. and is sandwiched by the McKissack Park and Watkins Park neighborhoods in North Nashville.
HHHunt Apartment Living owns and manages buildings with a collective roughly 7,958 apartment units in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.
JLL brokers Matthew Lawton, Brian Dawson and Nick Brown represented HHHunt in the MetroCenter transaction, for which Nashville Business Journal was the first to report. JLL also represented HHHunt in the Abberly Foundry deal.