Local real estate investor Rusty Dunn is offering for sale a RiverGate-area property once home to a Bob Williams Lincoln Mercury dealership and for which he paid $4.1 million two years ago.
The address of the 4.9-acre property, home to used-vehicle dealership U.S. Auto Sales, is 1809 Gallatin Pike N.
A former automobile dealership owner, Dunn acquired the property in May 2021 (read here). The seller was SMD Properties LLC, which paid $3.25 million for the property in mid-2019, according to Metro records.
The marketing materials listing, for which no asking price is included, comes after Dunn earlier this month sold a Madison-area commercial property for $2.3 million — a mere two weeks after paying $825,000 for it (read here).
Dunn is a veteran real estate investor who garnered local headlines in September and October 2019 when he sold a sliver lot on Broadway for $3 million to Brentwood-based GBT Realty (which developed the site with mixed-use tower ONE22ONE) and a separate property for $6.3 million in the North Gulch to New York-based Flank. The latter has long sought to develop the site with Marriott boutique hotel Edition.
Dunn operated Earl Dunn Pontiac-Buick-GMC Truck for 35 years in the RiverGate area. He also once owned a Mazda dealership property at Broadway and 12th Avenue — now home to a high-rise mixed-use building anchored by a Whole Foods grocery.
Will Dunn, an associate broker with the local office of CBRE (and a Dunn relative), is listing the Gallatin Pike North property, which had accommodated Freedom USA Auto Sales. The site offers a small building that opened in 1971.
Bob Williams Lincoln Mercury is no longer operational.