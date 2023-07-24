Local real estate investor Rusty Dunn is offering for sale a RiverGate-area property once home to a Bob Williams Lincoln Mercury dealership and for which he paid $4.1 million two years ago.

The address of the 4.9-acre property, home to used-vehicle dealership U.S. Auto Sales, is 1809 Gallatin Pike N.

1809 Gallatin Pike N. as seen in 2021