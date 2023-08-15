Vanderbilt University has paid $2.85 million for one of 10 penthouses at Midtown condominium tower Adelicia — one block from its campus.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was local restaurateur Chris Hyndman, who serves as president of M Street (owner of Gulch restaurants Kayne Prime, Moto, Saint Anejo and Virago).
Metro records show Hyndman paid $1,875,000 for the corner penthouse unit in 2012. Real estate website Redfin notes the unit offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,240 square feet. Features include custom Italian tile, a steam shower, an aromatherapy bath tub, Tom Dixon light fixtures in the study and a hidden television projector in the living room.
Standing 18 floors (the 10 penthouses are two stories each), Adelicia offers an address of 900 20th Ave. S. and ranks among Midtown’s taller buildings.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $880 per square foot — one of the higher marks for Adelicia, a real estate industry source told the Post. It comes as Vanderbilt has yet to offer an update regarding a chancellor's residence long-planned for a Music Row-area site near the campus (read here).
A Vanderbilt official declined to offer a specific reason for the purchase of the Adelicia unit.
“The university regularly makes strategic real estate investments in alignment with its mission,” the university emailed the Post. “The property has been purchased for institutional use.”