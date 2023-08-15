Vanderbilt University has paid $2.85 million for one of 10 penthouses at Midtown condominium tower Adelicia — one block from its campus.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was local restaurateur Chris Hyndman, who serves as president of M Street (owner of Gulch restaurants Kayne Prime, Moto, Saint Anejo and Virago).

Adelicia

Adelicia