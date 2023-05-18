Screen Shot 2023-05-18 at 10.36.45 AM.png

Vanderbilt's Kirkland Hall as seen earlier this year

 Courtesy of VU

Vanderbilt’s continued purchasing of property located within the West End corridor shows no sign of slowing, as the university has now paid $1.4 million for a tenant-less building for which it has no plans to disclose.

Located at 117 30th Ave. S. and sitting on 0.14 acres, the former residence (constructed in 1930 and offering about 1,370 square feet)) is located about one-half block south of the First Horizon Bank branch that fronts West End Avenue. The property is zoned for office and residential usage.

Screen Shot 2023-05-18 at 10.38.03 AM.png

117 30th Ave. S. as seen in mid-2020

