Vanderbilt’s continued purchasing of property located within the West End corridor shows no sign of slowing, as the university has now paid $1.4 million for a tenant-less building for which it has no plans to disclose.
Located at 117 30th Ave. S. and sitting on 0.14 acres, the former residence (constructed in 1930 and offering about 1,370 square feet)) is located about one-half block south of the First Horizon Bank branch that fronts West End Avenue. The property is zoned for office and residential usage.
The seller was Retail Partners Thirty, which is led by principal Mark Banks and that paid $850,000 for the property in December 2019, Metro records show. Banks seemingly serves as president of Retail Partners Development, which develops sites with suburban retail buildings and is located on 21st Avenue about one mile south of Hillsboro Village.
Nonprofit Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation (now known as TennGreen Land Conservancy) one owned the property, having paid $280,000 for it in mid-2012. The nonprofit would sell 7.5 years later to Retail Partners Thirty.
The Vanderbilt purchase comes about two weeks after the university paid $2.55 million for the building housing Nashville accounting firm Kraft & Company and located at 114 29th Ave. S. (read here).
A mere three months prior, Vanderbilt paid $14.05 million for four properties with a collective 0.88 acres and addresses of 113-115 29th Ave. S. and 114-116 30th Ave. S.
That early-year transaction followed Vanderbilt’s having paid in November 2022 about $12.08 million for the 2019 West End Ave. property last home to fast-casual Mexican restaurant Qdoba. Prior to that, Vanderbilt acquired multiple other West End Avenue properties, including one home to the Holiday Inn hotel building, in 2019.
Vanderbilt emailed the Post the following statement regarding the 117 30th Ave. S. transaction:
"The university acquired [the property] as it is situated near another land holding. At this time the building is unoccupied, and the future for the space will be determined by the university."
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
